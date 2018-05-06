Himachal HC raps civic body as piles of trash plague Shimla

[India], May 6 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has pulled up Shimla Municipal Corporation and State pollution control board for remaining mute spectators while the city is stinking due to piling up of garbage.

The garbage disposal system in Shimla is currently at a standstill because of the sanitation workers strike.

The employees of the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SEHB) society have been on a strike for the last four days demanding regularisation of jobs and raise in income besides long-term policy for their welfare.

While hearing the matter, the high court also directed workers to immediately resume work and Municipal Corporation to terminate workers who do not follow court's order. It further observed that, "handful of employees cannot hold the city to ransom and more so, at this point in time, when the tourist season is at its peak." The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation were also directed to forthwith communicate the order to all the employees and ensure compliance. "We clarify that if anyone of the workers fails to discharge his/her duties, not only would it amount to committing contempt of Court, but it shall be open for the Municipal Corporation/Society to forthwith terminate their services and re-engage fresh hands for disposal of Municipal Solid Wastes," the court observed. The matter will now be heard on May 7. The ongoing strike has adversely impacted the garbage disposal as it has resulted in the piles of trash plaguing roadside and footpaths. (ANI)