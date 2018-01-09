Himachal native arrested with narcotics

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): A Himachal Pradesh native was arrested in Goa's Calangute for possession of cannabis.

The narcotic raid that began from midnight until early morning, the Calangute police seized Charas worth Rs 1,40,000 and Ganja worth Rs 55,000 from the accused identified as Sunil.

A case has been registered under section 20(b)(ii)(A) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Sunil (22), hailing from Rampur was working as a cook in a restaurant named Chinese Garden, and had procured the drugs from Himachal Pradesh.

Acting on an information about one person coming to deliver narcotic drugs at Palmarinha hotel, Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi informed that a team was formed and directed to conduct the raid. The police party that reached the site apprehended the accused immediately upon noticing him, and in a personal search of the accused, the narcotics were found. The raiding team consisted of PI Dalvi, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Rishikesh Patil, PSI Sitaram Malik, Police constables Pravin Mahale, Dinesh Morajkar, Govind Shirodkar and Vallabh Pednekar. Further investigation is in progress with PSI Rishikesh Patil under the supervision of PI Dalvi, SDPO Serafina Dias and SP North Chandan Choudhary. (ANI)