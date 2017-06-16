Himachal: One killed, two rescued after building collapses

[India], June 16 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday recovered one body and rescued two persons after a commercial building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

Around five to six people were initially trapped.

On receiving information from the local administration, a team of NDRF comprising of 42 rescuers immediately rushed to the spot from their Regional Response Centre (RRC).

The NDRF consisting of trained personnel started their rescue operation as the victims were trapped under the rubble.

The canine and technical squads were also called to help in the search operation. At around 5:30 p.m. in the evening two trapped victims- Mangloo Dass and Chintamani Sahoo of Chhattisgarh were rescued. They have been admitted to a local government hospital for treatment. The NDRF team is using special equipment like chipping hammer, rotary rescue saw, spreader cutter and victim locating camera to rescue the victims who are still trapped under the rubble. The NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation. Search operation is still in progress. (ANI)