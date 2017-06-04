Himachal Police organizes dog show to generate interest among citizens

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police recently organised a dog show to generate interest among the citizens and to draw their attention during the summer festival here.

In the event, the dog squad of Himachal Police showed the skills which was praised by the people.

"We have orgainsed the dog show for making the people aware of the working and the types of dogs used in by the police department. We are showing few activities performed by the dogs," said ASI Joginder Kumar.

Scores of tourist as and children had gathered to enjoy the amazing performance. "The dog was a bonus for us. We enjoyed it a lot. The tricks performed by the police dog squad were very nice. It displays the amazing training given to them," said Rivesh Aggarwal, a tourist. (ANI)