Himachal Pradesh: 16 trekkers missing in Chamba rescued

[India], Sep 30 (ANI): A group of 16 trekkers, who went missing after they lost contact due to inclement weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday, have been rescued.

According to police, the group comprised of mostly foreign tourists, including 9 British and 1 Irish national. There were three Indians and three porters in the group as well. The trekkers, according to police reports, have safely reached Sechu area in Pangi.

Earlier, a team of policemen, mountaineering experts, and local experts conducted a thorough search operation to locate the group, before they were eventually rescued.

The state of Himachal Pradesh, of late, has been witnessing heavy rainfall and snow throughout the week. Recently, a group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkie were rescued after getting stranded in the state's Lahaul-Spiti region. The Chief Minister's office, in its latest report, said that the state suffered losses of Rs. 1479 during the current monsoon season. (ANI)