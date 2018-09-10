Himachal Pradesh: 3 die after bus fell into gorge

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Three people were dead while 44 got injured after a Himachal Pradesh Roadways Transport (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge near Chintpurni on Sunday evening.

The incident took place when a bus with 47 people onboard travelling from Chintpurni to Hoshiarpur, fell into the gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

All the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Out of 44, eight people are in critical condition.

The matter is further being investigated. (ANI)