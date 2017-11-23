Himachal Pradesh: Army colonel arrested for allegedly raping his junior's daughter

New Delhi: A 56-year-old Army colonel was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the Army Training Command in Shimla, police said.

The 21-year-old woman filed a complaint on Monday and the colonel was arrested after preliminary investigations, they said.

Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan has confirmed the complaint and the Colonel's arrest, but refused to reveal his identity, according to news agency PTI.

The woman has alleged that she was assaulted on Monday at the Colonel's home.The statement of the woman was recorded and a medical examination has been carried out, the police say.

The Colonel may be produced in court on Thursday.