Himachal Pradesh celebrates Kinnaur festival

[India] June 29, (ANI): The four-day-long traditional tribal festival in Shimla's Kinnaur district has begun on Wednesday.

Named as Mesmerizing Kinnaur, it is a cultural festival, organized by the Language art and culture department of the state.

The festival that blends art and culture will end on July 1.

The Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the tribal district of Kinnaur inaugurated the festival and visited the stalls displayed by the artists and farmers.

Folk dance, songs, art and craft, cuisine and agricultural produced from the district are being displayed on the Ridge ground, the historic Gaiety Theater and the heart of the city. The Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly said, "This festival would help to promote and preserve the rich cultural tradition of the Kinnaur region". "The festival is helping tribal to promote their culture and getting market for their agriculture and handicraft produce," he added. (ANI)