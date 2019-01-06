Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 8 in bus mishap

Eight people, including 6 children, have died in a school bus accident that occurred here on Saturday morning.

The ill-fated bus had fallen into a gorge earlier today.

As many as 10 people were injured in the mishap.

The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital where senior officials from the district also arrived to take the stock of the situation.

District Collector Lalit Jain also visited the hospital to meet the injured and said, "A girl named Aarushi had died during the treatment. There are 8 casualties in the accident, including the driver. Those injured in the accident are being provided with medical care."

Serious patients were also referred to PGI for treatment. The police is investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the accident. (ANI)