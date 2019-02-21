Himachal Pradesh: Javadekar, CM lay foundation stone of central varsity in Kangra

Kangra [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dehra in Kangra district on Thursday.Prakash Javadekar said that the forest clearance for construction of the university was accorded when he was the Union Forest and Environment Minister. He said that the university would open new vistas of development in the area, besides providing quality higher education to the youth of the area. The Minister assured that the Centre will extend all possible help for the construction of the university so that it can be completed at the earliest. He further said that the Centre has sanctioned an IIIT for Una and IIT for Mandi.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Central University will have two campuses at two different locations. Thakur said that about Rs.1300 crore would be spent on the construction of these two campuses and they would be completed in the next three years.The Chief Minister attacked the previous governments for "making tall claims and doing nothing". (ANI)

