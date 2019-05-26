Himachal Pradesh: Kolkata trekker dies in Kinnaur

[India], May 26 (ANI): One Kolkata-based trekker died because of bad weather condition and lack of oxygen in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur area on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Kinnaur district police received two different information regarding missing of seven trekkers in a group and four trekkers in another group.

According to the chief secretary of the Himachal Pradesh government, out of the seven trekkers in the first group, one died because of bad weather condition and lack of oxygen and another in serious condition was airlifted by the helicopter of Indian Army for treatment in Rampur local hospital in Shimla.

The remaining five trekkers are being rescued by the quick reaction team of the disaster management body of the government. Chief secretary said that a team of Indo Tibet Border Police was sent to locate and rescue another group of trekkers in Chitkul area of the Kinnaur district, but due to bad weather the four members of the group could not be located and the team returned back. The chief secretary of the government, BK Agarwal said as soon as the weather gets clear the team would be sent back again to the same tracking route in Kinnaur district. He said efforts are being made to locate and rescue the missing trekkers. (ANI)