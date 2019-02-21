Himachal Pradesh: Rain, snowfall to continue for next 12 hours

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Rain will continue for the next 12 hours and would result in more snow avalanches and glacier melting in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The state has been witnessing heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in lower areas of for the past 24 hours.

The areas around Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur districts have received heavy rainfall, whereas higher reaches in Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts have received fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours.

Due to incessant rainfall, traffic movement in National Highway-3 between Kullu and Manali has been obstructed late on Thursday afternoon. Triggered by heavy rainfall, Kinnaur district is facing a flash flood like situation. Khadrala district in Shimla recorded 15 centimetres fresh snowfall, Pooh and Kalpa in Kinnaur received 11 centimetres and 14 centimetres respectively, Manali received 11 centimetres and other higher regions of Lahaul Spiti- Malana, Rohtang and Udaypur have received heavy snowfall. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Bhunter in Kullu at 51.2 centimetres, 45 millimetres at Salooni in Chamba, 47.2 millimetres at Banjar, 35 millimetres at Kufri and 32 millimetres at Kotkhai. (ANI)