Himachal Pradesh suffered losses of Rs 1479 crore: CM

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday informed that the state suffered losses of Rs 1479 crore during the current monsoon session.

In a meeting held here in the wake of the heavy downpour in the state, the Chief Minister said that during the last four days alone, the state had suffered losses of Rs. 220.29 crore.

Focusing on the rescue operation, the Chief Minister said that over one thousand people have been rescued from Lahaul valley, out of which 147 have been airlifted and remaining have been evacuated by road. He further said that all the rescued people were being taken for medical examination.

The state government is also making efforts to restore communication network in Lahaul valley, he added. Apart from this, the administrative officers have been directed to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities in the valley. Five choppers of the Indian Air Force had been pressed into service to evacuate the stranded tourists and local people at various locations and the situation is being monitored round the clock at district and state headquarters. The Chief Minister said that the Centre has released Rs 122 crore as the first installment for undertaking immediate rehabilitation measures in the region. In the meeting, it was informed that around 18000 litres of petrol and 27000 litres of diesel were made available, adding that LPG and other food items were also in sufficient quantity. Furthermore, water supply to Manali has been restored, along with electricity supply in the valley. Efforts are being made to provide solar lamps and lights to the people. The state has been experiencing extreme weather conditions since September 23. Incessant rains and flash floods have disrupted the day-to-day lives of people, with roads being blocked and vehicles being damaged. (ANI)