[India], May 7 (ANI): Kullu District Magistrate on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory banning movement of heavy vehicles for 12 hours on the Bhuntar to Manikaran road.

"The heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move from 8 am to 8 pm with immediate effect to ensure smooth traffic flow," read the advisory by the Kullu District Magistrate.

The advisory includes Volvo buses or luxury buses and heavy goods vehicles.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)