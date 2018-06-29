Himachal Pradesh: Water level on rise in Uhl River

[India], June 29 (ANI): The water level of Uhl River in Mandi district's Barot crossed danger mark, following heavy rain in the region on Friday.

The monsoon approached almost all parts of Himachal Pradesh, excluding certain areas of Solan, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Una earlier this week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday had issued a rain warning during next 72 hours in all parts of the state.

On a related note, the Manali-Leh National Highway-3 has been blocked due to a landslide at Marhi, nearly 30 kilometers from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rain in the area for the past 24 hours caused the landslide. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the state for the weekend as well. (ANI)