Himachal rains: 50 trekkers rescued from Lahaul-Spiti

-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): A group of 50 trekkers, including 35 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee, were rescued from the rain-hit Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The trekkers, who were cut-off since September 19, have been rescued by the District Disaster Management Authority.

The Indian Air Force also rescued two German nationals from Pingdom La area of the district. They were caught in the blizzard for the past two days. The Air Force launched an operation at 6 am today and rescued them by 7 am.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserted that over 300 people are being rescued from different locations including, Kyelang, Sissu, and Koksar region and brought to safer locations. They were rescued by the local rescue teams of Lahual Spiti district's administration, which included special mountaineering teams, police, home guards and locals. The Chief Minister also held a review meeting with local administration in Bhuntar. After the meeting ended, Chief Minister Thakur said that he has spoken to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured him of help. Indian Air Force and Army helicopters have been deputed in the region, and the rescue operation is underway. Thakur will also conduct an aerial survey of the situation in Kabul Spiti valley. The state has been experiencing extreme weather conditions since September 23. Incessant rains and flash floods have disrupted the day-to-day lives of people, with roads being blocked and vehicles being damaged. (ANI)