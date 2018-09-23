Himachal: Schools of 8 districts to remain close tomorrow

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): As the heavy rainfall continued to remain disastrous on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh, schools will remain closed on September 24 in eight districts of the hilly state.

The eight districts that will remain close in wake of predictions of heavy rainfall are - Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla.

Vehicular traffic also got blocked on National Highway 3 near Aut in Mandi district due to water from flooded Beas River entering the highway.

As the normal life too disrupted following the heavy rainfall and flash flood in the region, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said, "We are trying to evacuate and rehabilitate people. I request people not to go to high reach areas and near rivers." A number of roads have been blocked across the state and scores of vehicles have been damaged due to landslide and heavy rainfall in the state. In fact, a tourist bus was washed away into a flooded river in Manali. The bus was empty when it was washed away into the flooded Beas River, ANI said. In Kullu, trucks were washed away from the road into the Beas River. Normal life was paralysed following heavy rainfall in the Kullu region. At lesat 19 people have been airlifted by the Army helicopter from flood-hit Dobhi-Fojal area today. The incessant rains have been lashing various districts in Himachal Pradesh causing Beas River to overflow. Heavy rains and snowfall have also brought down the temperature in the hilly state. (ANI)