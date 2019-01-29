Himachal snowfall: DDMA asks people to stay on alert

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): In the wake of heavy snowfall warning, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chamba has issued an advisory asking people to stay alert and refrain from going to avalanche affected areas.

The advisory was issued on Monday. People have been asked to stay alert from January 30 to February 1.

Besides DDMA, Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) Manali has also advised people not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes which are still loaded with snow.

A spokesperson of the state government said the government is focusing on restoring electricity, water supply, and roads at the earliest. Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Public Works Department Manisha Nanda is monitoring the situation on the directions of the Chief Minister. State/District Level Emergency Operation Centers are on high alert in the state, according to a note issued by the state government. As per the Public Works Department, the total number of roads closed in the state are 413. Losses incurred are Rs. 69.22 crore which may increase after final assessment of loss and damage to the roads. 206 machines have been deployed for the restoration of roads. According to data provided by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, out of 1760 affected Distribution Transformers (DTRs), 1300 have been restored while the remaining 460 DTRs will be restored soon. Among the districts that received fresh snowfall over the weekend are Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmour, Kangra, Solan and Chamba. (ANI)