[India], June 7 (ANI): Trees were uprooted and vehicles got damaged in heavy rain and storm in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi last night.

There have been no reports of any casualty.

The maximum temperatures dropped by three to five degrees after change in weather and people especially tourists enjoyed the pleasant evening.

The met department has predicted more rains and hailstorm during next 24 hours.

The rain continued throughout the night in various parts of the state including capital Shimla. (ANI)