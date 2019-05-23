Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks voters for supporting PM Modi

[India], May 23 (ANI): Hours after early trend showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in more than 274 seats, Assam Finance Minister and BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday exuded the confidence of sweeping the polls and thanked people for turning out in large numbers and casting their ballot in favour of his political quarter.

Speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "People of India have once again given Modi ji a chance to lead the country, they love him. I would like to thank the people of India, especially people of North-East for supporting Modi ji."

"I want to assure people of the north east that Modi will again work for the development and progress of North-East. The Opposition disrespects our civilization and has forgotten how India use to be like 5000 years ago," he added. He also assured the public that the Prime Minister in the coming years will take the country forward. The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders. (ANI)