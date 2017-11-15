Hindu Samiti asks CBFC to cut 'objectionable scenes' from Padmavati

[India], Nov.14 (ANI): It seems like the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati is not going to die soon as the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to cut objectionable scenes from the period drama.

The Hindu committee submitted a memorandum to the censor board asking not to issue censorship certificate to the film untill it deletes objectionable scenes from the flick.

The memorandum submitted by the committee stated that efforts are made in this film to "cause a contempt of Indian culture and to distort the glorifying history of Hindus."

The organisation also alleged that Bhansali has hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus while asking the censor board to take into consideration all these objections while censoring the film.

The organisation further said that "if the film were be released without clearing above objections and outrage is spread in the society, the responsibility will lie on the CBFC."

It also submitted few aspects about the film and said, "During the ancient times, women born in noble Hindu families never used to dance before the society; on the contrary, they used to fight with swords and make enemy dance in the battle fields. Despite such a glorious history, Bhansali has shown Queen Padmavati dancing by distorting the history. This is a great contempt of Queen Padmavati and has hurt the emotions of entire Hindu community including the Rajput society."

The freedom of expression gives right to any film producer to interfere in the history, it said, adding that such an act is a misuse of constitutional rights and punishable offence under Indian Penal Code 295 A.

It also raised objection over the Ghumar song filmed on actress Deepika Padukone and stated, "Only a certain section in the society performs this dance. This dance was never performed by any queen or princess..To depict Queen Padmavati, who had committed 'Johar' (self-immolation) to protect her character, as dancing before public is her great contempt."

The Samiti also demanded that the scene of the song and dance should be cut.

Turning down Bhansali's clarification on objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, it asked the director to exhibit the film in the presence of the representatives of the Hindu organisations.

"Bhansali had presented a video in which he claimed, 'I was inspired by Queen Padmavati. There is nothing objectionable in my film; only rumours are spread'. If this were true, the simple solution is to exhibit the film in presence of the representatives of the Hindu organisations and clear their doubts. The Censor Board should interfere and take a stand that unless Bhansali agrees to this demand, censor certificate will not be issued to the film. If Bhansali fails to take such action, the Censor Board should refuse the certification of the film," it stated.

The period drama, slated to hit the theatres on December 1, has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly distorting historical facts.

The film stars Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. (ANI)