Hindus can't wait till eternity for court decision on Ram temple: VHP

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that Hindus could not wait "till eternity" for a court decision on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Hindus cannot wait till eternity for a court decision," Kumar told media persons here, while asserting the only way forward to construct Ram temple is by enactment of legislation.

Kumar's statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that any decision on an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over.

In an interview to ANI, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had also suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court. "We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said about the Ram temple matter when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP. Asked whether the Central government could consider issuing an Ordinance on Ram temple, the Prime Minister pointed out that the matter is before the Supreme Court and possibly in the final stages. "Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," he added. The matter is slated to be heard by the Supreme Court on January 4. The petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court for day-to-day hearing in the case. (ANI)