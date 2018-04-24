Hindus unsafe in West Bengal: BJP MLA

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): In wake of the violence that gripped West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bairia district, Surendra Singh on Tuesday said the inaction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would soon lead to a situation similar to that of Jammu and Kashmir and the Hindus would be wiped out of the state.

"Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpanakha. People are getting killed on streets and she being the chief minister is not doing anything about it, such leader is not a good one. Hindus are unsafe in Bengal. If nothing is done about it, Bengal will face situation like that in Jammu and Kashmir. Hindus will be ousted from Bengal just like it happened in Jammu and Kashmir." Singh told reporters here.

While likening the Chief Minister with mythical demoness Surpanakha, Singh said that the Congress party was playing the role of demon king, Ravana. Singh further alleged torture of Hindus by terrorists entering the TMC-ruled state from adjoining Bangladesh. "Fortunately we have a leader like Modi Ji and we will oust all foreign elements from Bengal," he added. A clash broke out between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, during filing of nominations for panchayat elections in Birbhum district, on Monday, which claimed one BJP worker's life. Clashes were reported from other parts of the state as well. Singh is not new to controversial statements. Recently, speaking in defence of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was accused of raping a girl in Unnao, Singh said that no one could rape a mother of three children. (ANI)