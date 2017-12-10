Hisar: 5-year-old brutally raped, murdered; violated with wooden stick

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 10, 2017 21:28 hrs
Hisar (Haryana): A five-year-old child was allegedly raped and brutally murdered. Post-mortem reports stated that a wooden stick had been inserted into her private parts. Of the 24-cm-long stick, 16 cm was found inside her body, damaging her uterus and intestines, thereby resulting in her death. The crime occurred in Uklana village of Haryana's Hisar.

The incident took place yesterday, when the mother and child were sleeping.

"I went to sleep at 9 PM along with my children. When I woke up in the morning, I could not find my daughter. I asked the neighbours. They said they hadn't seen her. Someone told me that your daughter has been murdered. I came to know this at 7 AM," said the girl's distraught mother.

The child's uncle said: "Her body was in a terrible condition. Wood had been inserted in her private parts. Her body was soaked in blood."

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a probe into the heinous crime.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jitender Kumar said, "We rushed to the spot as soon as we got information on it. When we reached the post, villagers were protesting over the murder and demanded quick action."

"An FIR has been registered in this case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for a thorough investigation. No one has been arrested till now," he added.

Following the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja will be meeting the grieving family tomorrow.

The villagers sat in protest against the ghastly act and demanded immediate action from the police. As a mark of protest, they shut down shops and blocked major roads.

