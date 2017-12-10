Hisar: 5-year-old brutally raped, murdered; violated with wooden stick

Haryana: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by inserting a wooden stick into her private parts yesterday in Hisar's Uklana village pic.twitter.com/tEaGwkUmZv

The incident took place yesterday, when the mother and child were sleeping.

"I went to sleep at 9 PM along with my children. When I woke up in the morning, I could not find my daughter. I asked the neighbours. They said they hadn't seen her. Someone told me that your daughter has been murdered. I came to know this at 7 AM," said the girl's distraught mother.

The child's uncle said: "Her body was in a terrible condition. Wood had been inserted in her private parts. Her body was soaked in blood."

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a probe into the heinous crime.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jitender Kumar said, "We rushed to the spot as soon as we got information on it. When we reached the post, villagers were protesting over the murder and demanded quick action."