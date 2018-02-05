Historic Ridge in Shimla develops fresh cracks

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): The historic Ridge in the hilly town of Shimla has developed fresh cracks, threatening centuries-old heritage.

During a recent inspection, authorities have detected fresh cracks in an underground water tank.

The Ridge has been developing cracks for long, and recently during the cleaning of the water tank beneath the ground, fresh cracks were noticed.

Cracks on the Ridge have concerned the civic authorities for long and this is not for the first time that cracks on the Ridge have put the administration in the tizzy.

The civic administration has now decided to rope in experts to study the cracks and the causes behind the cracks, which have been appearing time and again. Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) commissioner Rohit Jamwal said experts from IIT Roorkee and Sutlej Jal Vidhyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) have been roped in, and all efforts will be made to save the Ridge. On the other hand, former Mayor, Sanjay Chauhan said that cracks had been noticed last year and the government was informed about the same. However, no efforts were made at that time. "This is high time to initiate steps to save the historic Ridge," he said. A local resident Jeevan Bhardwaj believes that the Ridge has been sinking and the government should ban rallies and other public gatherings on the ground. Prominent landmarks on the Ridge include a neo-Gothic structure of Church from 1844 and a Tudorbethan styled library built in 1910. There are three statues on the ridge; that of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Dr Y.S. Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)