History will judge Rahul Gandhi as 'failed dynast', says Himanta

[India], December 5 (ANI): Soon after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers for the party's top post on Monday, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said history would judge him as a failed dynast.

Sarma took to his Twitter handle and said, "Those who dedicated their sweat and blood for @INCIndia are today silently sobbing on such treacherous lack of transparency in party. God bless @OfficeOfRG."

While talking to ANI, Sarma said, "Rahul got a historic opportunity and could have utilised it to cleanse Congress from feudal mindset but he did not do it. He is promoting same kind of feudalism and dynastic politics which his earlier generation used to do."

"History will judge him as a failed dynast," said, Sarma, who was one of the most prominent leaders of the Congress in Assam before joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul filed his nomination papers for the post of the party president at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. The election, if necessary, will be held on December 16. If elected, Rahul will succeed his mother Sonia, who has been holding the post for nearly two decades. (ANI)