Hit by poor prices, angry farmers destroy tomatoes in Bihar

Rohtas (Bihar): Angry over not getting even the production cost of their produce, a group of farmers destroyed their tomatoes here on Sunday.

The farmers said that they are not even getting wholesale rate of Re 1 per kilogram for tomatoes and whereas the cost to bring tomatoes to the market comes at Rs 2 per kilogram.

A farmer said, "I spent Rs 50,000 per acre to produce tomatoes and now I am not even getting Rs 500 for tomatoes produced in an acre. We don't have any other option left than destroying tomatoes here only."

To register their protest, the farmers spilled tomatoes on road near Post Office square and ran their tractor trolleys over it. Some of them were seen crushing tomatoes with their feet. The protests left the area residents surprised.