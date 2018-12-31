HIV+ man commits suicide after his blood transfused into pregnant woman

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The mother of the man who allegedly donated HIV+ blood to a pregnant woman said that her son committed suicide after he came to know that his blood had been transfused into a pregnant woman.

Speaking to ANI, his mother said, "He was fine but as he saw the news that his blood was transfused to a pregnant lady. He thought that he should not live and consumed rat poison."

The Madras High Court on Thursday took suo moto cognisance of alleged medical negligence reported in a Tamil Nadu hospital where a pregnant woman stated to have contracted HIV after blood transfusion.

A vacation bench of the court, comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice PT Asha directed the state government to file a detailed status report in the matter by January 3, 2019. Meanwhile, a petition seeking an urgent hearing in the matter was mentioned before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday. However, the bench comprising Justice C Saravanan and Justice Nirmal Kumar declined the request stating that the matter would be heard as a regular case as and when the court reopens. It also observed that the state government is taking appropriate action and working very efficiently on the matter and hence there is no need for an urgent hearing in the matter. (ANI)