[India], May 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a hawala module of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested four Over Ground Workers(OWG).

The police even seized Rs one lakh from their possession.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as- Ajaz Ahmad, Khurshid Ahmad Thokar, Sajad Ahmad Malla, Mohd Arif.

The matter is being further investigated. (ANI)