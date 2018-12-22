HK Patil appointed KPCC campaign committee chairman

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Congress party on Saturday appointed senior leader and former minister HK Patil as Chairman of the Campaign Committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Patil will succeed Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar.

The development came to light after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot rolled out a notification stating that "party president Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of HK Patil as Chairman of the Campaign Committee for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in place of DK Shivakumar with immediate effect".

Patil will now have the responsibility of organising and coordinating the campaign along with coalition partner JD (S) as General elections are due early next year.(ANI)