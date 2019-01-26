HLF 2019 enters its 9th edition with great showcase of Chinese litterateurs

Amravati[India], Jan 25 (ANI): A prestigious 9th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) has begun on Friday with a great showcase of Chinese litterateurs.Being the guest nation country in the festival, China has participated in the literary fest with leading authors and artists.HLF pays special attention to one Indian language at each edition of the festival. Gujarati is the language in focus at HLF 2019.The main objective of the Hyderabad literary festival is to promote the brand image of the state and bring some of the finest creative minds from India and abroad on a common platform.Speaking with ANI, Telangana Tourism and Cultural Secretary B Venkatesham said: "The HLF has started today and it is getting bigger every year. China is the guest nation this time and Gujarati is the Indian language of focus in the festival. Around 200 poets and artists will participate in the grand festival from 10 different countries."A three-day festival comprises of varied programmes like conversations with authors, panel discussion, workshops, screening of movies, book launches, cultural programs, art-on-street, events for college students and school children, thus it is a 'Festival for All'.Some other cultural programmes like audio-visual tributes to legendary poet Kaifi Azmi and classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai would also take place. (ANI)

