HM chief Syed Salahuddin's son Shakeel sent to judicial custody

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sent Syed Shakeel Yousuf, son of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin to 30-day judicial custody in an alleged terror funding case.

On August 30, the NIA along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police arrested Yousuf from Rambagh area of Srinagar.

Earlier, Salahuddin's another son, Syed Shahid Yousuf, was arrested in connection with the same case after NIA filed a charge sheet against him in April. Shahid is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The NIA filed the charge sheet against Shahid under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for allegedly willfully raising, receiving, collecting terror funds and holding proceeds of terrorism for furtherance of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The 2011 terror funding case, filed by the NIA, pertains to the alleged transfer of funds from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through Hawala channels via Delhi. The NIA believed that money was used in funding terrorism in the Valley. (ANI)