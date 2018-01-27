HMRL, DMRC brainstorm over Hyderabad Metro Phase II

[India] Jan. 26 (ANI): The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) brainstormed over the Metro Phase II at Metro Rail Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

The DMRC has been entrusted with the task of Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparatory work of the Metro Phase II. The DMRC experts are in Hyderabad since Thursday.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy, along with these experts and senior engineers of HMRL, had inspected different alternative potential corridors on Thursday.

In the brainstorming session, Reddy explained that the financial viability of the Metro Phase II is far more challenging than Phase I. He emphasised on the need for enhancement of revenues with innovative ideas and cost reduction throughout of the box solutions. The HMRL MD advised the DMRC to suggest Phase II routes on the basis of maximum travel demand, closing of the gaps in Phase I and integration with Metro Phase I routes and existing railand bus systems and airport connectivity. Among other things, the availability of government/open lands was also to be kept in mind while locating stations and depots for Phase II, the MD advised the DMRC. (ANI)