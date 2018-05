[India], May 22 (ANI): At around 02:30 pm, a hoax call regarding a bomb at passport office in ITO in Delhi was received by the office.

Soon the standard operating procedures were followed and the entire area was evacuated.

A bomb disposal squad inspected the building, but no suspicious items were found. After a thorough search, it was found that the call was a 'hoax'.

On further probe, the caller was also being identified.

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)