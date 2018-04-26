Hold West Bengal Panchayat polls on time: Rahul Sinha

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha on Thursday said that Panchayat polls in West Bengal should be held on time.

Addressing a press conference here, Sinha shared few details about his meeting with Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh.

"We discussed what happened during the clash that took place during filing of nominations for Panchayat polls. They had assured us that legal actions will be taken," said Sinha.

"It is a matter of shame that 25 journalists were injured during the clash. Nothing like this had happened before," he added.

On April 23, nearly 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were attacked after violence erupted in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The clash broke out between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. (ANI)