Holding timely elections in J&K biggest challenge for Modi: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said holding timely elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "biggest challenge".

"Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism and terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years", he wrote on Twitter.

"Barring the odd by-election, all elections after 1995-96 have taken place on schedule. Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he added.