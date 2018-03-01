Holika dahan 2018: Date, legend and significance

Holi, the Indian festival of colours, is just around the corner. The day prior to this spring festival is known as Chhoti Holi, which is also famous as Holika dahan.

How is Holika dahan celebrated?

Chhoti Holi, or Holika dahan, is marked by the lighting of a bonfire on the eve of Holi. People sing and dance around the bonfire, and exchange pleasantries and sweets.

Holi is celebrated on the night prior to that of the full moon night in the month of Phalguna, marking the advent of spring. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 2, while Holika dahan will be celebrated on March 1.

What does legend say about Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan?

The answer lies in the following story.

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Rishi Kashyapa, who is famous as one of the Saptarishis, and his wife Diti, had two mighty sons -- Hiranyakashipu and Hiranyaksha. However, both grew up to be demons.

Hiranyaksha, in a fit of frenzy, once held Goddess Earth hostage and headed towards Rasatala, the world of the demons. Terrified, Goddess Earth and all the gods in heaven pleaded to Lord Vishnu, who assumed the form of a boar, also known as Varaha avatar.

Ramming his tusk into Hiranyaksha's chest, Lord Vishnu rendered the demon lifeless. He then lifted Goddess Earth on his snout, thereby rescuing her.

The news of Hiranyaksha's death came a huge blow to his elder brother Hiranyakashipu, who feared for his life.

He decided to perform penance to invoke Lord Shiva and obtain his blessings.

Pleased with Hiranyakashipu's devotion, Lord Shiva appeared before him and said, "Ask a boon of me, son!"

Hiranyakashipu thought to himself, 'Shiva might be angered if I ask for immortality. So I must speak in twists and turns.'

He said, "Grant me a boon such that no man or god, animal or weapon can kill me. I shall die neither by day nor by night, neither inside nor outside, neither on earth nor on heaven."

Lord Shiva replied, "So be it."

From this point onwards, Hiranyakashipu's atrocities increased manifold. He thought he had tricked Lord Shiva into blessing him with immortality.

He proclaimed himself to be none less than God and ordered everyone to worship him. Those who refused to obey him met with a brutal end.

Many years passed. Hiranyakashipu was blessed with a son. He named the child Prahlad.

Prahlad grew up to be a staunch devotee of Vishnu, whom Hiranyakashipu hated.

Utterly dismayed, Hiranyakashipu issued several warnings to the boy to stop him from worshipping Vishnu. "Worship me!" he thundered.

But in vain. "Lord Vishnu, the Supreme father, is my refuge," was his stoic reply every time.

"You are being disloyal to me by professing your fondness for Vishnu! I am mightier than him!"

But these words fell on deaf ears as Prahlad continued with his religious practices.

Hiranyakashipu ordered his army to kill Prahlad while he was praying in a temple. But Prahlad escaped without even so much as a scratch to his body.

Hiranyakashipu tried several attempts at killing Prahlad -- by throwing him into a pit of snakes, summoning a mad elephant to stomp the child to death, and hurling him over a cliff. Yet Prahlad managed to escape.

This angered Hiranyakashipu all the more. He plotted with his sister Holika and sought her assistance.

"Holika, I have an idea. You have been granted a boon in the form of a cloak. Fire cannot harm you when you drape it."

He then proceeded to reveal to Holika an evil ruse. The next day, a bonfire was lit. Holika, draped in her magic cloak, sat inside the bonfire -- with Prahlad on her lap.

Little did she know that he was praying to Lord Vishnu all the while. And Lord Vishnu never betrays his devotees. The cloak suddenly slipped away from Holika and fell on Prahlad, covering him entirely. Holika was burnt to death, while Prahlad escaped unscathed.

Like many Indian festivals, Holika dahan or Chhoti Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil. It also marks the end of winter and the advent of spring. Happy Holi!