Home Minister condemns alleged love-jihad case in Rajasthan

[India], December 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday termed the video of a man being burnt alive over alleged love-jihad case in Rajsamand as gut wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator.

The home minister told ANI: "The video is gut-wrenching. Strict action will be taken against him (the perpetrator) once caught."

"Despite knowing the consequences, he made the video viral," said Kataria.

The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it on social media yesterday.

The minister said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. The culprit is at large.(ANI)