Home Minister hails the CRPF on its 79th anniversary

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Speaking at an event organized for the 79th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) anniversary on Saturday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the para-military force's contribution in safeguarding the constitution and the key counter-insurgency role it plays throughout the nation.

"I congratulate all of you & your family members on this day & also offer heartfelt condolences to the braves who lost their lives while fighting. There is no bullet in the world which can shatter the faith of our CRPF jawans," he said.

"Whether it is fighting with Naxals, terrorists or your help during elections; the nation only remembers the CRPF. I'm also impressed by your contribution towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Your role is multifaceted. You're also protectors of constitution & you've been doing that flawlessly," added Singh. Talking about ex-gratia the government offers to the kin of the deceased CRPF jawans, Singh said,"There is no amount that can compensate for a lost life. But, we have still ensured that the families of our martyrs at least get Rs. 1 crore as compensation. We started this in 2016 & today I am glad to share this news with you, that we have met our target." The CRPF is one of the largest of India's paramilitary forces, with a sanctioned strength of more than three lakh personnel. (ANI)