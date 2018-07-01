Home Minister reviews flood situation in J&K, Assam

[India], July 01 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took stock of the prevailing flood situations in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra regarding the situation in their respective states.

The same was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Home Minister's Office.

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Assam Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal this morning and took stock of the prevailing flood situation in the state. All possible support is being provided to Assam and other North Eastern parts of the country for overcoming the flood situation."

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh had a telephonic conversation with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri NN Vohra on the flood situation in certain parts of the state. He assured all possible support & cooperation to the state in dealing with the situation." Three people died and a flood-alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir. Governor Vohra, yesterday, chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the same. On the other hand, around 20 people died and thousands were dislocated in the floods in Assam. (ANI)