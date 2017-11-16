Home Ministry approves NIA to probe RSS leader murder case

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Thursday finally gave its nod to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosain's murder case.

On October 20, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he had ordered the transfer of the assassinated leader's case to NIA on the request of the RSS.

Singh took to Twitter saying, "On request of @RSSorg, I've ordered transfer of Gosain murder case to NIA for better coordination between central agencies & Punjab police."

On October 17, Gosain was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar. The murder took place in the morning while Gosain (60) was returning from a drill at a local RSS shakha. Soon after the incident, the Punjab police constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer to probe the murder. Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased leader's family and a government job for one of his four children. (ANI)