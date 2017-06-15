Home Ministry 'border' gaffe: Congress lashes out at 'Photoshop Government'

[India], June 15 (ANI): Lashing out at the Home Ministry over an incorrect image published in its annual report, the Congress Party on Thursday said it is time for the Centre to end their 'Photoshop business', while accusing them of practicing 'jumlaraj'.

"Photoshop is the habit of this government that is practicing 'jumlaraj'. With such an error being made, it is time for them to end their Photoshop business. Printing errors have occurred in the past, but this is a completely different situation, which the government will never accept," Congress leader Tom Vadakkan told ANI.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday ordered an internal investigation to find out how the picture of Spain-Morocco border was used in its annual report to show floodlights along the India-Pakistan border. The picture of the Spain-Morocco border is printed on page 40 of the annual report. The annual report of last year was tabled during the Budget Session of Parliament in April. According to reports, Spain and Morocco have a sea between them but there are Spanish conclaves on the north coast of Africa that have a fenced and floodlit border with Morocco. (ANI)