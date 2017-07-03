Home Ministry rejects reports of J-K Guv N.N. Vohra offering resignation

[India], July 3, (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday rejected reports of Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra offering his resignation.

"So far Home ministry has not received any proposal from Jammu and Kashmir Governor N. N. Vohra offering to resign," said MHA spokesperson.

Reports are rife that Vohra has offered to step down as Jammu and Kashmir Governor and has also written a letter to the Centre demanding the same.

Some sections of media reported that Vohra sought his resignation citing health issue.

The home ministry, however, clarified that they did not receive any letter regarding it. Vohra was appointed Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 2008 and was offered second term in 2013. Earlier, he had also served as Defence Secretary and Union Home Secretary. Vohra, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, had also served as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister I.K. Gujral during 1997-98.(ANI)