Home Ministry report publishes Spain-Morocco border as India-Pakistan, probe ordered

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday ordered an internal investigation to find out how the picture of Spain-Morocco border was used in its annual report to show floodlights along the India-Pakistan border.

The picture of the Spain-Morocco border is printed on page 40 of the annual report.

The annual report of last year was tabled during the Budget Session of Parliament in April.

According to reports, Spain and Morocco have a sea between them but there are Spanish conclaves on the north coast of Africa that have a fenced and floodlit border with Morocco. (ANI)