Home Ministry to review Amarnath Yatra

[India], June 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will review security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra here on Thursday.

More than three lakh pilgrims visit the Amarnath Shrine every year and the administration is taking all steps to provide facilities for them.

Security is being deployed at the base camp for the pilgrims.

Other facilities like drinking water, toilets, clean halls for stay, inquiry counters, transport, communication, and banking have been set up at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

On July 10 last year, at least nine Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in the attack on the bus in Anantnag district, and keeping that in mind, multi-tier security arrangements are being made.(ANI)