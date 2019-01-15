Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba holds meeting on Kartarpur Corridor

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials including BSF DG RK Mishra and Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Singh Avtar on the issue of Kartarpur corridor here.

The meeting, which was held at the North Block, discussed an array of issues related to Kartarpur Corridor. The other officials who attended the meeting included Punjab DGP, Intelligence, Dinkar Gupta, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and NHAI officials.

The Indian government on the eve of Guru Purab on November 22 last year approved the construction of Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the India-Pakistan international border. Pakistan government has also announced to open the corridor next year.

The Kartarpur route along India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once functional, the corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak died in 1539. On November 26 last year, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony of the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab. Two days later on November 28, 2018, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor along India-Pakistan border in Lahore. It is said that Guru Nanak Devji spent last 18 years of his life at the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. (ANI)