Homeless move to night shelters as mercury dips in Delhi

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): The cold weather and the incessant dropping temperature in the national capital have prompted the homeless people to move to the night shelters.

Popularly known as Rain Baseras, the government-supported night shelter homes have become haven for the homeless.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecaster, "Delhi continues to battle chilly nights, with minimum temperatures refusing to rise above 5 Degrees Celsius for the last many days. Friday morning was no different as minimum temperature settled at 4.7 Degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below the normal range."

The report further added that the increase in the winter chill can be attributed to the fact that there has been no significant change in the weather pattern across northwestern plains of the country. A cold wave warning had been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency had also stated that the night temperature in Delhi and its surrounding regions could further drop to around 4 Degrees Celsius in the next couple of days. (ANI)