Homosexuality is genetic disorder: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Even after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy called it a 'genetic disorder', which needs to be rectified with 'medical science'.

Swamy said, "Of course what happens in someone's private life should not be of anyone's concern, neither should they be punished. It is basically a genetic disorder, like someone having six fingers. Medical research must be done to rectify it."

"It is the American game. Soon there will be gay bars here where homosexuals can go. HIV will spread. So, after looking at the consequences I hope the next Government will move a seven-judge bench to set aside this five-judge bench order." he asserted.

However, welcoming the landmark verdict by the top court, Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said, "It is an important decision. I'm happy as the Court has realised the right of LGBTs, their pain and gave them proper space in the society. The most important thing about this decision is that they will be given equal rights as others." The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalised homosexuality. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, issued the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed to scrap the law. The bench had earlier reserved its verdict on July 17.