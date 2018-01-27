Honey trap case: Kerala minister AK Saseendran acquitted

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): A Thiruvananthapuram Court on Saturday acquitted former transport minister A. K. Saseendran in Mangalam TV honey trap case.

Following the chief judicial magistrate court's decision, Saseendran resigned from the Cabinet.

The order came in a case filed by a woman journalist of Mangalam TV channel against the minister, alleging that he asked her for sexual favours. However, she later submitted a petition stating that she had filed the case on the basis of a misunderstanding and that the matter had been resolved out of court.

The case dates back to March 26, 2017, when the newly-launched Malayalam news channel Mangalam TV aired the audio tape alleged to be that of Saseendran indulging in sleazy talk with a woman. Although the woman's voice was edited out and Saseendran was criticised for having exploited a woman, it soon came to light that it was a case of honey trapping. (ANI)