Honor 7X: Balancing classy looks with strong internals

Winter might be setting in in many parts of India, but in the mid-range smartphone market the competition is all set to heat up further as Honor brings its next offering "7X" at an "unbeatable price" in December.

In a recent chat, Honor's Global President George Zhao said the phone will be launched at such a price that "it will have no competitor in that segment".

While the exact price is yet to be declared, the phone was earlier launched in China at a starting price of 1299 yuan (approximately Rs 12800).

Here is what we think of the device. Honor 7X stands out in appearance with 5.93 inch screen and almost edge-to-edge display that feels light on the hand. Powered by the "Kirin 659" processor, the 4GB RAM phone offers 18:9 viewing ratio for an enriching experience. Those who love playing games are also likely to get thrilled by the display. Like most other phones in this segment, it also offers dual-primary camera, fingerprint sensor and a selfie-shooter. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS and charges using the older micro USB connector. A recent report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) revealed that the first half of 2017 saw 123 per cent growth in shipment of devices with dual-camera system in India. At the beginning of the year, Huawei (with its Honor 6X variants) Lenovo Phab 2 plus and the LG G6 and V20 devices made their mark in the Indian smartphone market, the report said. What impact Honor 7X will make on the Indian market is yet to be seen, especially in view of the fact that it aims to capture the top slot in the India's smartphone market in three years. Huawei earlier launced "Honor 9i" with a dual camera set-up in the front as well as the rear, along with bezel-less display.